MMA fighter gets first victory, then is DQ'd for celebration tactic

This is not the way to celebrate your first professional mixed martial arts victory. As it turned out, Drew Chatman’s first win turned into a disqualification because of his celebration tactics, the New York Post reported.
During the LFA 36 card Friday night at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, California, Chatman was battling Irvins Ayala. Chatman was on his back when Ayala attempted to throw a hammerfist, but his chin hit Chatman’s knee and he knocked himself out.
So this happened after we went off air from #LFA36 last night. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WNlrNA9Za1— AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) March 24, 2018
The referee awarded the match to Chatman, who then stood on Ayala's back and executed a front flip. That did not sit well with the referee, who disqualified Chatman, the Post reported.
The fight was a one of seven fights on the LFA 36 card.
