Mom charged after 1- and 4-year-old sons test positive for amphetamines, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina has charged a Clover mother after two children tested positive for amphetamines, deputies said.
Authorities charged 22-year-old Jessica Messer, who was on probation for child neglect, with child neglect.
Jessica Messer, 22, of Clover was charged with child neglect after DSS told York Co. Sheriff’s deputies that a four year old and a one year old tested positive for amphetamines. pic.twitter.com/slsT1z1iIw— Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) July 23, 2018
Officials said the Department of Social Services told deputies that a 4-year-old and 1-year-old in Messer's care had tested positive for narcotics.
The 4-year-old tested positive for amphetamines, while the 1-year-old tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine, deputies said.
Messer is identified as their mother, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
A week before the children tested positive, Messer was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to child neglect, burglary and conspiracy, court records said, according to WSOC-TV's partner at The Herald.
A three-year prison sentence was suspended in that case.
