0 Mom tackles intruder armed with machete in home invasion north of Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. - A mother in Everett, Washington, said she fought and chased off burglars who broke into her family’s home, KIRO reports.

The burglars were caught on surveillance video going through the home at 5 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, woke up and went downstairs. She was horrified to see intruders in her home, but her reaction isn’t what most people would have expected.

“I look over to the left and there’s these two guys dressed in black,” she said. “I just completely run after them and somehow, I was able to kind of grab a hold and tackle one guy.”

>> Read more trending news

She told KIRO the intruders seemed shocked and frightened by her brave and brazen behavior.

One of them was carrying a machete that he had stolen from the homeowner’s garage. He could have attacked her with it, but the woman tackled him anyway.

Burglars got into a house in Everett and tried to use this machete on a mom... who chased them down and tacked them anyway! Can’t wait to share her story with you tonight on @KIRO7Seattle at 11. Her bravery is incredible. pic.twitter.com/Tz52uO6CgW — Jessica Oh (@JessicaKIRO7) June 30, 2018

“I managed to grab him so hard he dropped everything that he was trying to take with him” she said. “All I wanted to do was grab them, then attack them and take them down. I don't care about what he has as a weapon.”

The intruders ran away, but the homeowner continued to chase them down the street, where a female getaway driver was waiting.

“You could tell in her face that she was just frantic because I was just screaming,” she said.

Everett police are looking for two men and the female driver, who got away in a black vehicle.

The burglars were captured on home surveillance video scouting the house about 20 minutes prior to the break-in.

The mother says it’s time for homeowners to show thieves they’re not afraid.

“It's about time that homeowners take a stand and not let these guys, these crooks, go in their homes and victimize them,” she said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.