0 Mom's final words to teen hours before mysterious death: 'I love you'

VILLA RICA, Ga. - Parents of a Georgia teenager are preparing to bury their son Friday afternoon, and they still don’t know how he died.

>> Read more trending news

They say not knowing what happened is the hardest part about his death.

Jarred Wright, 19, was found dead in his bedroom. His family had been on a camping trip, but Jarred stayed behind because of work.

Wright called his mother Saturday to complain of what he thought was a stomach bug.

“I said, ‘I love you,’ and he said, ‘I love you too, mom,’” Julie Wright said.

Those were the last words mother and son spoke.

Jarred Wright was a 2017 graduate of Villa Rica High School and a multi-sport athlete.

He was involved in sports since the age of 5 and had a sports physical every year. No health issues were ever discovered.

“Never showing any signs of anything wrong with him,” said Adam Wright, Jarred’s father. “The biggest deal my son ever had was having his wisdom teeth pulled. That was it.”

Despite the discomfort Jarred Wright described Saturday, the Wrights and his friends pieced together how he spent his Saturday.

“We found out later that he had been playing basketball with some friends. He didn’t feel great, but he still played,” his mother said. “One of his friends said that was the best game they’d played, ever.”

The teen with athletic skills, great hair and a smile that lit up a room then took some Pepto Bismol and went to bed.

He never woke up.

“You always say, ‘This can’t happen to me.’ You don’t even think about it, then here we are,” Adam Wright said. “He was laying in the bed, and just never woke up.”

The University of West Georgia freshman had talked about a career in criminal justice.

His father, a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department, remembered earlier days in his career that must have left an impression with his son.

“So, every night before he’d go to bed, he’d see me get dressed and he’d put on his little police uniform. I’d put on my boots,” Adam Wright said, fighting through tears. “Trying to be like … like dad. I couldn’t have been more proud of that kid.”

The Wrights say what they want most right now is to hear stories from friends and family, look at pictures of him and hear his voice in recordings.

Friends of the Wrights have started a GoFundMe account to help the family. CLICK HERE for more.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.