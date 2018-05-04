0 Mom's late daughter added to her college graduation photo

A woman who will graduate from Texas Southern University next weekend received the perfect gift from her husband: A graduation photo that includes her late daughter, KTRK reported.

Simone Allen, who is getting her bachelor’s degree in social work, took her graduation photos at Texas Southern with her surviving children in anticipation of her May 12 ceremony. She asked the photographer -- who is her husband, Eric Allen -- to find a way to include her late daughter, Jadalyn, in the moment.

Jadalyn, 6, died in 2012 from an accidental morphine overdose. She was prescribed the wrong dosage for her sickle cell disease, KTRK reported.

Eric Allen took the family photo and included the deceased child.

“It's something she wanted to do and I felt strong about doing it for her. At the end of the day, it's about her," he told KTRK.

Simone Allen said that after her daughter's death, she was depressed and quit college.

She finally decided to return to school and finish her degree at TSU, citing Jadalyn and her other children as inspiration.

She will achieve her goal on Mother’s Day weekend.

