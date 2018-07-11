  • Monsoon storms, haboobs cause train derailment, wreck havoc across Arizona

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PHOENIX - Parts of Arizona have been engulfed by monsoon weather this week, sending an apocalyptic-looking wall of dust across Phoenix.

    The dust storm, called a haboob, limited visibility to near zero on Phoenix highways during the Monday commute, KSAZ reported

    The National Weather Service warned drivers it was “life-threatening” to travel, as dusts reached 50 to 70 mile an hour winds and temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

    On Tuesday, a Union Pacific train derailed on the east side of Interstate 10, just north of Marana, Arizona.

    Authorities say the derailment was caused by heavy rain from a monsoon storm in southern Arizona. Northwest Fire District officials said about 20 cars went off the rails, the Arizona Republic reports.

    Union Pacific train derailed in Marana, Ariz., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Northwest Fire District officials say about 20 cars went off the rails as a strong storm was going through the Marana area near Interstate 10. (Kelly Presnell/AP)

    No injuries have been reported.

     

