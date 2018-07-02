Moose crashes wedding in Alaska

In Alaska, a moose is likely to appear wandering in a grocery store, getting a police escort along a highway, or in this case, crashing a wedding.
As high school sweethearts, Shandalyn and Alan Cuellar said their vows Saturday, a moose came out of the woods and into the backdrop of their ceremony, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
Is it an Alaskan wedding if a moose didn’t drop by? pic.twitter.com/wgdLha4NhL— Bria Celest (@55mmbae) July 1, 2018
The moose came in for a closer inspection, halting the ceremony, until it ambled into the lake behind the altar. The pastor called the bride and groom back and they were able to take their first kiss as newlyweds, with the moose in the background.
“It couldn’t get more Alaskan than that,” Alan told KTVA.
The moose stayed around for the reception, too.
“He didn’t even RSVP,” Shandalyn jokingly told KTVA.
