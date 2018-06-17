  • More technical issues cause flight delays into Charlotte airport

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the second time in four days, technical issues impacted flights at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    >> Read more trending news

    Some flights headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed at airports across the country Sunday.

    Flight Aware, a website that tracks the status of flights across the country, reported a ground stop for all flights coming into Charlotte until 3 p.m.

    It was the second ground stop for flights into Charlotte on Sunday. In the morning, Flight Aware said inbound flights to Charlotte were delayed until 10 a.m.

    American Airlines confirmed it was experiencing another technical issue.

    Many frustrated passengers at Charlotte Douglas airport said they didn’t know what was happening.

    >> Thousands stranded at Charlotte airport

    One passenger said she was supposed to fly out of Charlotte at 7 a.m., but instead, she’s driving home.

    On Thursday, a technical issue with an American Airlines regional carrier resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights out of Charlotte.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    More technical issues cause flight delays into Charlotte airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landon Donovan's support for Mexico sparks pitched battle off the pitch

  • Headline Goes Here

    'All hell broke loose' during New Jersey arts festival shooting, witnesses say

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 22 hurt, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flash flooding washes out roads, opens 60 sinkholes in upper Michigan