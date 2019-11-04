More than 100 vape cartridges found after 2 W. Virginia teens overdosed using heroin-laced pens

Two West Virginia high school students overdosed and were hospitalized after using heroin-laced vape pens, according to Morgantown police.
In a video message posted to social media Friday, Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston said the devices also contained other drugs and substances.
Preston encouraged people to stop using vaping devices and if they suspect an issue, to get rid of them, WPXI reported.
On Monday, Morgantown police said officers were able to identify and confirm one source of the suspected pens and vaping solutions, a juvenile high school student. A search warrant was obtained and police found over 100 charged vape solutions, marijuana, packaging materials and empty vape cartridges that were being filled with the vaping solution.
Police said they believe there are other brands and types of vape cartridges in circulation that are contaminated with heroin and other chemicals.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 2,000 cases of illness associated with using vaping products as of Oct. 29. Thirty-seven people have died.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}