Mother arrested after 2 toddlers found dead in car

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Authorities arrested a 21-year-old woman Tuesday after officials said they found her two young children dead in a vehicle in Arizona on Monday night, according to multiple reports.
Jail records showed authorities booked Brittany Velasquez into Pinal County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Few details were immediately available on the case.
Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office told KNXV-TV that detectives were called to a home in Superior around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Two children, one 10 months old and the other 2 years old, were found dead in a vehicle outside the home, KNXV-TV reported.
The children were found strapped into their car seats inside the vehicle, according to AZCentral.com. Deputies told the news site that evidence found at the scene indicated foul play.
Authorities did not elaborate on the evidence, or on Velasquez’s suspected role in the children’s deaths.
Deputies said autopsies will be conducted on the children, AZCentral.com reported.
Superior is about 60 miles east of Phoenix.
