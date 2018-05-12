  • Mother, daughter graduate college together after tragedy strikes family

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. -

    After enduring the loss of a loved one, a mother and daughter from Michigan are marking a happy milestone together.

    Linda and Becky Dancer graduated together this month from Cleary University, WXYZ reported.

    For mother Linda, the degree was completed 42 years after she began her higher education. She was prompted to join her daughter in college after her husband, Dan, died suddenly of a heart attack in 2014.

     

    Linda told WXYZ that she worked much harder to earn the degree now than she had when she first started four decades ago.

    Mother and daughter are proud of their individual and joint accomplishments. Linda hopes to increase her income and says a master’s degree may be in her future.

