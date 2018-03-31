0 Mother of 5 shot to death in driveway of her home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for the person who shot and killed a mother of five as she was about to take one of her kids to school Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Police said the gunman ambushed 35-year-old Sharika Bowman in her driveway in Stone Mountain, an Atlanta suburb.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots ring through the neighborhood Friday morning.

“A neighbor heard about seven shots,” neighbor Serena Harris said.

Relatives said Bowman had returned home from an appointment and was about to drive her oldest son to school, when she was ambushed in her driveway.

“One of the residents inside the house came out and witnessed the victim inside the vehicle and the gunshots into the vehicle and contacted 911," DeKalb County Police Lt. L.D. Robertson said.

Jovan Walton, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was shocked by the violent crime right around his corner.

'I thought it was someone who broke into somebody's house or a car. I didn't know it was this serious,” Walton said.

Walton said he showed police security camera video of a vehicle possibly driven by the killer.

"I had two cops come to my house, because we have surveillance ... Hopefully we will catch the people,” Walton said.

The victim's godmother, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, said Bowman was a licensed practical nurse, and was studying to become a registered nurse, a momentous challenge for a single mom raising five kids, from 1 month to 13 years old.

“She was on the road to making a better life for herself and her children,” the godmother said. “We just hope to find out the truth.”

Relatives said they have their suspicions on who was behind the deadly shooting, but police are not naming any suspects yet.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.