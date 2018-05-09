0 Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?

Sunday is Mother’s Day.

Take a minute to panic, because you have just realized it is only hours away.

OK, now for a plan.

According to Restaurant.org, Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for eating out, and a recent National Restaurant Association survey showed that 37 percent of those polled planned to do just that. Twenty-one percent said they would be picking up a dinner from a restaurant to take home to mom.

With restaurants offering all kinds of specials and in some cases freebies, it’s shaping up to be a good weekend for mom to stay out of the kitchen.

Here are a few restaurant deals you may want to consider this Mother’s Day weekend.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm the deals before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or with any coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas: Participating locations will be offering Mother’s Day showings of special movies and special menu items.

Another Broken Egg Café: Moms get a $10 Brunch Buck when dining in on Saturday and Sunday. Redeem the Buck on a visit between May 14 and 27.

Arooga’s: Moms eat free on Mother’s Day with the purchase of an entree and beverage at participating locations.

Baskin Robbins: The Floral Stripe cake is $3 off at Baskin Robbins, in stores with a printable coupon and online with

a special code. Minimum $15 cake purchase is required. Get the coupon here.

BRIO Tuscan Grille: Mother’s Day brunch specials will be served Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. Order from the brunch menu or full menu.

Carvel: Carvel’s edible image cakes allow kids and adults to send their mom a personalized “card-on-a-cake” – a cake with an edible image created by you.

The Capital Grille: A special Mother’s Day brunch menu includes various appetizer, entree and dessert choices. It’s $49. Add endless mimosas for $14. Kids eat brunch for $15.

Cold Stone Creamery: Cold Stone Creamery has special occasion cakes for mom.

Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, Old Country Buffet and Ryan’s: Mother’s Day menu will be available from 11 a.m. to close on Sunday. The restaurants will be offering scratch-off cards to mothers who dine at the buffets on Sunday. Each card features a discount or offer that is redeemable through June 24. Quantities are limited.

Cracker Barrel: Moms can try the Momma’s Pancake Breakfast – with three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs and bacon or sausage.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: A Mother’s Day brunch menu will be served from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. It costs $49.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Give mom your heart, or, at least a heart-shaped bagel. Chocolate chip, cranberry and plain bagels are available on Sunday. Pre-ordering is recommended.

Fleming’s: Restaurants will open at 10 a.m. for Mother’s Day brunch. The three-course brunch menu costs $47 and is available until 3 p.m.

Hooters: Mom eats free at participating Hooters restaurants. You can get a complimentary entrée from a special Mother’s Day Menu, with any drink purchase.

Ibotta: Moms can get a complimentary mimosa, up to a $5 value, at any bar or restaurant, redeemable through the Ibotta app.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Joe’s is offering a three-course fixed-price menu for $35.99.

Long John Silver’s: The Mother’s Day special is a buy one platter, get one free. It is valid now through Sunday.

Luby’s: Participating locations will be serving Mother’s Day specials on Saturday and Sunday. You can get a Texas Ribeye with six fried shrimp, two sides and bread for $15.99; or a Citrus Salmon with two sides and bread for $13.99.

Macaroni Grill: There is a special brunch menu available Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mimi’s Cafe: Order from a three-course menu on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to close. Prices start at $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for children. The meals include appetizers, main course and choice of dessert.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: There is a Mother’s Day steak and lobster special for $59 at Morton’s.

Outback Steakhouse: Specials for mom run through Tuesday. Moms can get the Queensland Meal -- a signature entrée, two sides and an individual-sized cheesecake.

Piccadilly: Piccadilly will have Mother’s Day specials Friday-Sunday. Get stuffed fish with six fried shrimp or a 10 oz. ribeye, with two sides, fresh baked bread, a drink and dessert for $16.99.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: On Mother’s Day, moms will receive a $25 dining card to use toward a future purchase.

Shoney’s: Participating locations will be offering a Mother’s Day all-you-can-eat buffet. Moms get a free slice of strawberry pie and will be entered into a Mother’s Day drawing to win a $100 Shoney’s gift card.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Moms get a voucher for a free 15-layer lasagna dinner on their next visit plus they will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 cash.

TCBY: Moms get free frozen yogurt at participating locations on Sunday. Check with your local store.

Tim Hortons:

Mother’s Day just got sweeter! Treat Mom to a #TimbitsBouquet for $12.99 plus tax. Available at participating restaurants across the country on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/XiZ5NEO1R9 — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 7, 2018

Wienerschnitzel: Moms get a free Chili Dog Meal on Mother’s Day. Bring your kid for ID.

