MUST SEE: Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police dashboard camera captured the heroics of strangers in Westtown Township, Pennsylvania. 

    A driver hit several cars in the parking lot of Saints Simon and Jude School with their vehicle before flipping over, WPVI reported.

    Good Samaritans jumped into action to help police right the SUV and pull the driver from the burning car.

    KYW reported that the driver had been trapped under the vehicle.

    School staff members used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control as the others rescued the driver.

    The video was released by the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department, KYW reported.

