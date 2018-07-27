  • National Chicken Wing Day 2018: Deals from Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters and more

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Sunday is National Chicken Wing Day, and whether you like them boneless, bone-in, fired, grilled, smothered, barbecued or “Buffaloed,” there’s a good chance you can find a deal on the tasty treats.

    Participating restaurants are offering freebies and deals for wings aficionados. Below are a few deals set for Sunday.

    (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.) 

     

     

    Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: Enter for a chance to win free wings for a year.  Check out the Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza website for details.

     

    Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free, snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order on Sunday.

    Duffy’s Sports Grill: Get 50 percent off 10 wings on Sunday.

    East Coast Wings & Grill: Rewards members get 50 cent wings on Sunday. 

    Hooters: Get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating Hooters nationwide on Sunday.

    Pluckers: Get 79 cent wings Sunday. You must order in increments of 10 wings, and the offer excludes ranch and celery.

    Taco Mac: Get 50 percent off “every wing you eat at Taco Mac” on Sunday. Offer not valid for to-go or platter orders, and cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon or discount.

    Wingstop: At participating locations, get five free boneless wings with any purchase on Sunday.

    Wing Zone: Get 16 boneless or original wings for $10.

      

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories