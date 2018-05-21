  • National Talk Like Yoda Day, It Is

    By: Marina Weis, WPXI.com

    Updated:

    May the 21st be with you, yes? 

    Thirty-eight years ago, on May 21, 1980, the world was introduced to a little green Einstein-looking puppet with terrible grammar named Yoda. 

    Today, people are still naming their pugs and french bulldogs after him.

    Thanks to George Lucas, it is, hmmm?

    National Talk Like Yoda Day celebrates the anniversary release of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back," the movie where Luke Skywalker meets Yoda in the swamps of the planet Dagobah.

    To talk like Yoda, but “do or do not, there is no try.” Just switch around your sentence structure.

    Speak in object-subject-verb instead of the normal subject-verb-object. Add "yes" and "hmmm" to the end of your sentences for a bonus. 

    Love it, your coworkers will.

    More "Star Wars" is coming at you this week with "Solo: A Star Wars Story" premiering Friday, May 25.

    FILE PHOTO: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds'.
    Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

