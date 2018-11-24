  • NBA star Stephen Curry uninjured in multiple-car crash in California

    By: WSOCTV.com

    OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was involved in a multiple-car crash on his way to practice Friday morning in Oakland, California.

    The wreck happened around noon local time on Highway 24 in Oakland.

    Curry, who has missed several games with a groin injury, was uninjured in the crash, but the Porsche he was driving was damaged.

    Troopers told KABC-TV in California that Curry’s car was struck twice, once by a car that spun out and again by a second car that rear-ended him.

    Troopers said weather may have been a factor in the crash. None of the other drivers were injured.

    NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, second from right, poses with Officers Ussery (L), Childress and Anderson, after two drivers hit Curry's car on an Oakland freeway Nov. 23, 2018. (California Highway Patrol Oakland/Via AP)

