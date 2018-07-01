New Indiana law bans eyeball tattoos

INDIANAPOLIS - Anyone looking to get their eyeballs tattooed should book an appointment outside the state of Indiana.
Tattooists in the state are now prohibited by law from coloring the whites of a person’s eyes.
The new law went into effect Sunday.
The ban was first proposed by Sen. John Ruckelshaus, after a flurry of news reports last fall about a Canadian model who had major complications after getting her eyes tattooed purple.
Cat Gallinger told the Washington Post in 2017 she could lose her eyesight after getting the procedure done. She said it caused an eye infection and excruciating pain.
Ruckelshaus said he wasn’t aware of any dangerous eyeball tattooing practices in Indiana, but said he believes it to be a public health danger.
Those who violate Indiana’s new law could face a fine of up to $10,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
