New ‘Lion King' trailer for live-action remake of 1984 classic released

Disney released the first film trailer for its live-action remake of the 1984 classic “The Lion King” on Thanksgiving during the NFL’s primetime football game.
From “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau, the realistic-looking, computer animated “Lion King” features some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala and James Earle Jones returning as Mufasa.
A few other familiar names from the original film include Hans Zimmer, who is returning to score the film, and Elton John, who is contributing new versions of his original songs for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Lion King” is slated for a summer release next July.
