New Orleans shooting: 3 killed, 7 hurt outside strip mall; suspects at large

    By: Michelle Ewing , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW ORLEANS -

    Three people are dead and seven hurt after two shooters opened fire Saturday night in New Orleans, police said. The suspects are reportedly still at large.

    Update 3:17 a.m. EDT July 29: According to the New Orleans Advocate, the shooters, both wearing hoodies, opened fire outside a Claiborne Avenue shopping center about 8:30 p.m. CDT. 

    Advocate reporter Ramon Antonio Vargas tweeted that police believe the shooters, armed with a long gun and a handgun, "fired indiscriminately."

    Police said two men and one woman were killed in the gunfire. One of the injured was in critical condition, but the other victims' wounds were not life-threatening, authorities said.

    Investigators are urging anyone who has information about the shooting to call New Orleans police at 504-658-5300.

