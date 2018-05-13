New Prince album coming to Tidal in 2019

NEW YORK - Fans looking for new music from the late musician Prince will need to have Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service next year -- at least in the first few weeks of its release.
Variety reported that the Prince Estate and Tidal announced Friday that the streaming service will exclusively stream an album of previously unreleased material from the late singer in 2019. Tidal won’t have the album to itself indefinitely. An announcement said the album will be on the service for 14 days and will be available for download seven days after its release.
“A global physical release is planned via The Prince Estate following the exclusive digital premiere on Tidal,” the announcement said, according to Variety. The estate and Jay-Z are working on song selection for the album, according to the news release.
“Our only goal is to share Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose TIDAL as his partner for HITnRUN Phase One and HITnRUN Phase Two, and we will continue to respect and honor Prince’s enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection.”
Tidal is owned by artists including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Daft Punk, Jack White, Madonna, Arcade Fire, Alicia Keys, Usher, Chris Martin, Calvin Harris, deadmau5, Jason Aldean and J. Cole. It launched in 2015.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}