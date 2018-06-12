  • New Uber app feature could flag drivers to drunk riders

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Uber has submitted a patent for an application that could detect drunken riders, according to news reports.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Using artificial intelligence, the system could learn how a potential passenger uses the ride-sharing app to determine unusual behavior, according to CNN.

    The new feature would operate using an algorithm that could measure certain things about a potential Uber user, including walking speed, data input speed and accuracy, and how a device is being held, ABC News reported

    That information would enable the new feature to determine if the potential rider is intoxicated and notify drivers.

    Uber could then decide to send a more experienced driver to the pickup or reject the rider outright.

    It’s too soon to tell exactly how Uber might use the feature.

    "We are always exploring ways that our technology can help improve the Uber experience for riders and drivers," an Uber spokesperson told ABC News. "We file patent applications on many ideas, but not all of them actually become products or features."

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Uber app feature could flag drivers to drunk riders

  • Headline Goes Here

    Adults passed out from heroin arrested in a car with two children in back seat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns in pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow hospitalized after heart attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of recording girls in shower on his yacht