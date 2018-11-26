New York subway riders go retro on 1930s-style train

NEW YORK - Thousands of subway riders in New York City experienced a throwback to the 1930s, as nostalgia trains chugged through Manhattan, WABC reported.
The 1932 R1 train, with rattan seats and ceiling fans, travels most of the north-south length of Manhattan, starting at the 2nd Avenue F station and heading north to West 125th Street in Harlem, the television station reported. The train began operations on Sunday and will continue through Dec. 30.
“It’s fun,” passenger Mary Ann Lee told WPIX. “It gives you a sense of the past."
To older New Yorkers, the R1 train is familiar, as it was in use from 1932 to 1977, the television station reported.
“I remember these types of seats and the fans,” passenger Lois Higgins told WPIX. “My dad worked on these trans until 1979, when he retired."
