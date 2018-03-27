0 NFL owners unanimously OK simplified catch rule

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jesse James may have felt robbed last season, but a new catch rule unanimously approved by NFL owners Tuesday will help eliminate controversy over what constitutes a reception, ESPN reported.

>> Read more trending news

James’ catch, fall and reach into the end zone in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the New England Patriots last Dec. 17 would have been a touchdown under the new rule adopted by the owners. The catch, made with 28 seconds to play, erased New England’s 27-24 lead, but officials reversed the call on replay; the incomplete pass helped the Patriots hold on for the victory.

The catch rule was proposed by the NFL’s competition committee. There are three guidelines to define a catch, according to NFL.com: control of the ball; two feet down or another body part; and a football move such as a third step, reaching or extending for the line to gain; or the ability to perform such an act.

There were two other rules changes approved, ESPN reported. One was to grant authority to Al Riveron, the league’s senior vice president of officiating, to eject players for non-football acts even at the expense of overruling on-field referees, ESPN reported. The other was to put touchbacks after kickoffs to the 25-yard line on a permanent basis. It was used on a temporary trial run in 2017.

The playing rules & bylaws approved by @NFL clubs this morning pic.twitter.com/vyfeqLybLl — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 27, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.