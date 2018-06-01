  • NFL player Jermaine Gresham's random act of kindness surprises American Airlines passenger

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham helped out a fellow traveler when she was hit with an unexpected baggage fee that almost made her miss her flight.

    Delilah Cassidy was returning from Europe on an American Airlines flight when she was told about a policy requiring certain passengers to pay for carry-on bags.

    She posted that American Airlines charged her $50 for the bag, but her credit card was declined and the airline wouldn’t accept cash. 

    The airline told her she would have to go back through security to check the bag, meaning she would miss her flight. 

    That’s when Gresham stepped in and offered to pay the fee.

    Cassidy said she didn’t realize who he was at first, and she was crying as she boarded the plane and tried to repay him in cash, but he refused to accept, telling her to “pay it forward.”

    In the end, she was surprised to learn that her “angel” was Gresham.

