NFL star Richard Sherman marries longtime girlfriend

SEATTLE - Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Moss.
Former teammate Ricardo Lockette shared a video of the couple dancing at their wedding celebration, writing, “Congratulations To the Sherman’s!!!! [sic] #familia”
Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers this month.
