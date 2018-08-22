0 Nicki Minaj, Future postpone concert in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The “NickiHndrxx Tour” will no longer be coming to Memphis -- at least, not this year.

Variety reported that tour promotion company Live Nation announced that the show, which included Nicki Minaj and Future as headliners, will be re-evaluated after Minaj’s VMAs performance.

“Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the ‘NickiHndrxx Tour,’” a Live Nation spokesperson told E! News in a statement. “The outing will now kick off in Europe this coming February as planned. Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

Originally slated to start Sept. 21 in Baltimore, the tour will now start Feb. 21 in Munich.

The tour will not be making its scheduled stop at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Oct. 23 as planned.

Minaj will be announcing new North American dates for May 2019. However, due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run, according to the release.

Minaj, whose latest album, “Queen,” was released Aug. 10, addressed the cancellation to fans directly with video posted on Twitter.

“Hey you guys. Future and I will now start the European leg of our tour first, so those dates will stay exactly the same, and the U.S. leg of the tour will now start in May,” she said in the video. “And so, because of that, with Future's schedule, I may have to take another co-headliner, or I may just do it like I did with the ‘Pinkprint Tour,’ and it wouldn’t be, like, a co-headliner. I probably would just have like three or four opening acts. I still am going to do Australia in January, and this is all happening because I pushed my album back two months, and I just finished writing and recording literally hours before the album came out. So now, I just simply don’t have the time to rehearse and be on the road in time to give you guys the level of a show I need to give. (Creative director) Jamie King and I are working tirelessly to give you guys the best show of my life, and I really apologize, but it’ll be worth it.”

Minaj’s video message goes against unverified reports that the cancellation of the tour is because of poor ticket sales.

Rolling Stone reported that refunds for the canceled North American tour will be at the point of purchase.

Full refunds for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster online or via phone will automatically be credited to the original method of payment.

Tickets purchased through the FedExForum Box Office can be refunded at the FedExForum Box Office during normal business hours.

