  • Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi says she's expecting baby No. 3

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    “Jersey Shore” star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced Thursday that she’s expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle.

    Polizzi shared a photo on Instagram of the couple's two children holding a framed ultrasound image.

    The couple welcomed their first child, a son who they named Lorenzo, in 2012, according to Page Six. Two years later, Polizzi gave birth to their daughter, Giovanna.

    Polizzi stars in "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which ended its second season last week, according to E! News.

