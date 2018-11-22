Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi says she's expecting baby No. 3

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced Thursday that she’s expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle.
Polizzi shared a photo on Instagram of the couple's two children holding a framed ultrasound image.
"What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," she wrote.
The couple welcomed their first child, a son who they named Lorenzo, in 2012, according to Page Six. Two years later, Polizzi gave birth to their daughter, Giovanna.
Polizzi stars in "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which ended its second season last week, according to E! News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}