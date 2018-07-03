No one called 911 for hours as 15-year-old lay dead at Florida apartment complex, family says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was found dead at a west Orlando, Florida, apartment complex early Sunday, police said.
A tenant at the complex called police after noticing the teen's body at the Boca Club Apartments on C.R. Smith Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said.
Police said Wilvens Idoris, 15, was found lying in the grass between buildings 3058 and 3066. He had a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
"I heard like maybe what sounded like a firework. I thought it was a firework. You know, because it's the Fourth of July," said Brent Pierre, a relative of the victim.
Pierre told WFTV that he believes no one called 911 to report the gunfire for several hours.
Police are investigating whether Idoris' death was a homicide.
Family and police want witnesses to come forward to help figure out what happened.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}