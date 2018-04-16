0 No one seems to think Carrie Underwood's face looks different after her accident

Carrie Underwood made her first public appearance at the 2018 ACM Awards after falling in her home and breaking her wrist and getting stitches in her face, but many don’t seem to be able to tell the difference.

Underwood fell on the steps of the Nashville home she shares with husband Mike Fisher in November and was treated at the hospital for cuts and abrasions.

>> Read more trending news

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” Underwood said in a letter to her fan club in January. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.

“I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood said. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

The 35-year-old singer posted images with her face obscured, causing fans to wonder how different her face looked after the stitches.

At the ACMs Sunday night, Underwood made her first return to the stage after the accident, performing her new single “Cry Pretty.” Ahead of the performance, she shared the first close-up photo of her face Saturday night.

Fans and viewers on Twitter didn’t seem to notice a difference in Underwood’s face.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.