No trench coats, backpacks allowed: Schools adjust rules after deadly Santa Fe school shooting

Days after Friday’s deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School, school districts in the Houston area are re-evaluating their policies and are increasing security.
Aldine Independent School District told KTRK medal detectors and ID scans will be used at single entry points at all of its schools. The district also has cameras at every campus and drills are held throughout the year.
At Bay City ISD, backpacks will be banned this week and will have increased security, KTRK reported.
Many districts, like Clear Creek ISD, Pearland ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, will increase police presence at campuses and other buildings.
Cy-Fair is also outlawing trench coats and other heavy clothing that could conceal weapons, KTRK reported.
Texas City School District has asked that students don’t bring bags or purses to school if they don’t have to, and the bags that are brought could be searched. District officials have also asked parents to monitor their child’s social media accounts. If students see a post that could be suspicious, officials ask them to tell a parent or trusted adult, KTRK reported.
