North Carolina city councilwoman's tweet comparing police to terrorists sparks outrage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Several police officers have contacted WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, because they are upset about a tweet from Charlotte City Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield.
The tweet was posted in March, but it’s getting more attention during National Police Week.
"Being black in America under number 45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms," the tweet read.
Being Black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms. #AReckoningIsComing https://t.co/WhUnTJW52T— LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) March 26, 2018
The tweet came after an officer-involved shooting in Sacramento, California.
An officer shot and killed an unarmed black man while responding to a call about break-ins.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said the tweet from Mayfield was inappropriate especially as they are asking the City Council for a pay raise and are trying to recruit more officers.
Mayfield has been criticized for social media posts in the past.
Last month, she shared an article about a conspiracy theory about the 9/11 terrorist attack.
A petition called for her to resign, but she said the post was taken out of context.
