North Carolina man arrested after attacking man with machete, police say

A North Carolina man was arrested Sunday and charged with attacking another man with a machete, WRAL reported.
Jerry Leon Saunders, 53, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, the Burlington Police Department said. He was in jail on a $50,000 bond.
Police responded about 8:30 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening machete wounds, WRAL reported.
Police were given a description of the suspect and located Saunders moments later. He was taken into custody without incident, WRAL reported.
The victim was treated at a local hospital, police said.
