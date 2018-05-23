  • North Carolina man rolled his eyes at wife before buying winning lottery ticket

    LINDEN, N.C. - The winner of Monday’s Lucky for Life lottery in North Carolina may never be able to roll his eyes at his wife ever again.

    Darrin Nunnery won $25,000 a year for life after his wife asked him to buy her a $2 lottery ticket. 

    Nunnery’s wife called to him, “Get me a Lucky For Life ticket,” and he apparently rolled his eyes at her, according to a tweet from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

    Lottery for Life winners can choose to take a lump sum or $25,000 a year for life.

    Nunnery chose the lump sum of $390,000, according to WRAL. After federal and state withholdings, he took home nearly $275,000.

    He told WRAL he plans to spend the money on some home improvement projects, pay bills and donate to his church.

    The odds of winning the N.C. Education Lottery are one in 1.8 million, WRAL said. Nunnery is the 16th person to win the prize so far in North Carolina.

