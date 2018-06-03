Off-duty firefighter helps driver after car rolls over 7 times

DUXBURY, Mass. - An off-duty firefighter jumped into action Sunday morning when he came upon a serious accident in Massachusetts.
The Duxbury Fire Department said a pickup truck rolled over approximately seven times Sunday morning just north of exit 11 on Massachusetts Route 3. One person was ejected and suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening during the crash.
Photos from the accident showed debris strewn across the road and the pickup truck left badly twisted by the crash.
DXFD on scene MVA rollover with ejection Route 3 north. Just north of exit 11. Patient being transported to SSH trauma alert. #DXFD #Traffic pic.twitter.com/cIqCEKsK4f— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) June 3, 2018
Big thanks to an off duty @norwell_fire Norwell FF who was first on scene early this morning at this Duxbury MVA rollover with ejection. He rendered care until DXFD Firefighter paramedics arrived. The patient was transported to SSH with life threatening injuries. #firefighters pic.twitter.com/wzjWf9e4qy— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) June 3, 2018
An unidentified firefighter with the Norwell Fire Department was the first person to respond Sunday morning, Duxbury fire officials said.
"He rendered care until (Duxbury Fire Department) Firefighter paramedics arrived,” Capt. Rob Reardon, public information officer for the Duxbury Fire Department, wrote Sunday morning in a tweet thanking the firefighter.
The unidentified person injured in Sunday’s crash was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
