Officer Jack Russell? Lost dog becomes honorary police K-9 before reuniting with owner

A lost dog became a Massachusetts police officer’s co-pilot Monday.
Duane Boucher, the Orleans Police Department's animal control officer, found the Jack Russell terrier near the Pump House Surf Shop on Route 6A.
Orleans police wrote on Facebook, “Until his humans are found, Officer Jack Russell will patrol today with officer Boucher.”
******UPDATE********* K9 Officer Jack Russell is now retired from the Orleans Police Department, as his dog sitting...Posted by Orleans Police Department on Monday, August 6, 2018
Boucher was able to reunite the dog, named Rocco, with his owner. He apparently slipped out of his collar and decided to go for a stroll.
“Thank you so much to the Orleans PD for locating Officer Rocco and bringing him safely home,” his owner wrote on Facebook.
