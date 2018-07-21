  • Officers responding to noise complaint end up in dance-off with kids

    HYANNIS, Mass. - Barnstable police officers found themselves in an unexpected competition on Thursday while responding to a noise complaint.

    The department posted a video on their Facebook page of an impromptu dance-off  that the officers had with children after responding to the complaint on Spring Street in Hyannis.

    Raphael Morales sent in the video. He said a noise complaint had been sent in to police as he was teaching the kids about a viral dance to the song "In My Feelings" by Drake. 

    The officers eventually got called again, and when they drove by 15 minutes later, Morales said the dance-off challenge was put on the table.

    The initial challenge then led to the officers challenging the kids, with ice cream as a reward.

