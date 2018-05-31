Offset of Migos buys new car for man who 'helped save his life'

ATLANTA - He may be a rap superstar whose songs are on top of the charts, but Offset, of the trio Migos, still knows how to walk it like he talks it.
Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, made one man's day very special by giving him a brand-new car.
The rapper wrecked his car two weeks ago in Atlanta and was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
He credits a man named Jamar who was walking nearby for helping save his life during the accident. Offset repaid Jamar by buying him a new Nissan Altima on Wednesday.
THANK YOU JMMAR FOR HELPING SAVE MY LIFE. GOD IS GOOD. pic.twitter.com/qbKVqSyqtd— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 30, 2018
The good Samaritan moment was caught on video.
The man who helped save Offset after his car accident in Atlanta was walking to work that day, so Offset bought him a new car 🙏💯 @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/jrxNfZkzqN— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 30, 2018
Not all heroes wear capes!
