Oh, boy! Michigan couple with 13 sons adds No. 14

ROCKFORD, Mich. - A Michigan couple with 13 sons just added another child into the family -- and yes, it was another boy.
Jay and Kateri Schwandt of Rockford welcomed an 8-pound, 4-ounce boy Wednesday night, WOOD-TV reported. The boy was born at 5:56 p.m. and measured 21 inches long. He also was five days early, the Grand Rapids Press reported.
The Schwandts’ other boys range in age from 2 to 25.
When the couple was expecting their 13th child, a genetics counselor calculated the chances of giving birth to 12 boys consecutively at .02 percent, the Press reported.
Kateri Schwandt also came from a family of 14 children. The couple decided against learning the baby’s sex before the birth, The Detroit Free Press reported.
"That's like opening your Christmas presents on Thanksgiving,” Jay Schwandt told Yahoo! News.
He also said this child would be the couple’s final one -- but Kateri said her husband said that after the 13th child was born.
