Ohio man shoots wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO - A man shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself at their home in Springfield, Ohio on Tuesday.
The victims have been identified as Jennifer Sirons, 49, Andrea Heiser, 21 and Eric Sirons, 56, according to Dayton Daily News.
Eric Sirons used a handgun in the shootings and it was recovered from the home, Springfield police chief Lee Graf said during a news conference.
Police and medics were dispatched to the home Tuesday night. Eric Sirons was pronounced dead at the scene. Jennifer Sirons and Heiser were pronounced dead at to local hospitals, Dayton Daily News reports.
Jennifer Sirons was chief financial officer for Clark County’s Juvenile Court and her daughter, Andrea, was an undergraduate student at Wright State University in Dayton majoring in statistics.
Eric Sirons served as membership director for the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. He was also employed by the Springfield News-Sun for several years, according to Dayton Daily News.
