0 Ohio store clerk rescues woman who mouthed plea for help from car

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - An Ohio convenience store clerk rescued a woman who was suffering from heat stroke symptoms and mouthed a plea for help while in her car Wednesday, WTOV reported.

>> Read more trending news

"I just mouthed the words 'help me,' and he saw me and he just literally went around the counter and ran out to me, just like that,” Crystal Ault of Steubenville told the television station. “He never left me the whole time."

Ault, who is suffering from emphysema, left her inhaler at home. She said she experienced shortness of breath due to the oppressive heat that residents have been experiencing in Ohio and was close to losing consciousness.

Anthony Marks, an employee at the BP station in downtown Steubenville, said he saw Ault in distress and reacted quickly.

"She pulled up when I was working at the window and she look distressed, so I ran out there and put her car in park and brought her inside,” Marks told WTOV. "What I thought was going on was that she couldn't breathe, and when I got out there, I was right. She couldn't breathe."

Marks brought the woman into the store, gave her water and then went to his home to bring back one of his inhalers for Ault. Then he drove the woman home and walked back to the convenience store.

“He's like a guardian angel -- a guardian angel,” Ault told WTOV. “He was there at the right time."

"I just figured it was the right thing to do,” said Marks, who has been working at the store for a month. “If it was one of my family members, I would want someone to do that for me, you know?"

© 2018 Cox Media Group.