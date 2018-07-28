0 Omarosa's book promises 'jaw-dropping' account on White House from Trump insider

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who formerly served as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison under Donald Trump, is back in the headlines after her unceremonious exit from the White House in December.

>> Read more trending news

On Thursday, Gallery Books announced the August 14 release of a tell-all book from Manigault Newman. “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” promises to reveal a “jaw-dropping” account of the corruption and chaos in the White House.

Though White House officials have downplayed Manigault Newman’s association with Trump, the limited details about the book emphasize her 15-year relationship with the president including four television shows, the presidential campaign and her short term of service in the White House.

Now that their relationship has come to a “decisive and definitive end,” Manigault Newman, 44, a reality star-turned-chaplain, offers nearly 400 pages telling her side of the story and she claims to have taken names and numbers.

She says she saw things that made her uncomfortable.

Manigault Newman dropped hints earlier this year that a book was coming but the publisher’s surprise announcement revealed it is finished and ready to hit shelves next month.

Given her not-so-positive comments about the Trump administration during her appearance this spring on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother, the tell-all is probably not a very flattering portrayal of the White House.

Manigault Newman isn’t the first former White House employee to release a book. The announcement of Manigault Newman’s book came just days after the official release of a memoir by former press secretary Sean Spicer. “The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President,” (Regnery Publishing, $28) is 100 pages shorter than Manigault Newman’s book and recently made headlines when a heckler in New York called the book and the author “garbage.” On Wednesday, Spicer’s appearance at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Massachusetts was canceled because of the political climate.

Maybe that explains why Gallery Publishing has kept Manigault Newman’s book under wraps.

Manigault Newman has previously written a self-help book advising women on when and how to be assertive as well as an art book co-written with her mother, Theresa Manigault.

When she’s not writing books or doing other things, Manigault Newman is serving in pastoral ministry at The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Her husband, John Allen Newman, whom she married in 2017, serves as senior pastor.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.