One dead after helicopter crashes into Virginia home

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A helicopter crashed into a house Sunday evening, causing a fire and leaving a person dead, according to investigators.
The helicopter crashed into a townhouse around 5 p.m. in Williamsburg, causing it to catch on fire, according to WAVY.
VSP on scene & investigating helicopter crash into residential complex in #Williamsburg. One confirmed fatality. VSP, Williamsburg Police & Fire, James City Fire, @FAANews & @NTSB on scene for search & recovery efforts. Cause of crash still under investigation.— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 9, 2018
“At this stage of the search and recovery efforts ongoing at the scene, there is one confirmed fatality within the residential structure,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release, according to the Daily Press.
#FAA Aviation Safety Inspectors have arrived at the scene of a helicopter accident in Williamsburg, VA. We will release more information as soon as we have confirmed details. Please contact local officials for information about the situation on the ground.— The FAA (@FAANews) July 8, 2018
Multiple agencies are on scene and the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
