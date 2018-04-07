One dead, four injured by Florida lightning strike

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. - Five people were struck by lightning in White Springs, Florida, on Saturday as storms moved through the northeast part of the state.
One person died and four people were injured, according to a local storm report by the National Weather Service.
The people were struck at Woodpecker Mud Bog, officials say.
#BREAKING: 5 people struck by lightning in White Springs in Hamilton county, FL. It happened at the Woodpecker Mud Bogs. @ActionNewsJax #FLwx pic.twitter.com/rtzSplm5bd— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) April 7, 2018
A source told Action News Jax the strikes happened at about 2:50 p.m. near a camper where people were seeking shelter under the camper's gooseneck.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells me 5 people were struck by lightning at Woodpecker Mud Bog. @ActionNewsJax— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 7, 2018
The source said a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed instantly.
This is a developing story. Check back with ActionNewsJax.com for updates.
