  Oprah 'impressed' with True Food Kitchen; invests in healthy restaurant chain

    By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Oprah Winfrey is expanding her portfolio, investing in a health-focused restaurant chain. 

    The media mogul has partnered with True Food Kitchen as a shareholder. She is joining the company’s board of directors, which already includes health guru and celebrity doctor Andrew Weil.

    The Phoenix-based business, which has 23 locations across 10 states, believes “delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand, without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence,” according to its website.

    When Winfrey visited a Palo Alto, California, location last year, she said she was “impressed.”

    “When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team's passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company's future,” Winfrey said in a press release.

    This isn’t the first time Winfrey has invested in food-related ventures.

    In 2015, she bought a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc., and she launched a line of soups with Kraft Heinz called O That’s Good! last year. 

