0 #OrlandoStrong: Central Florida remembers Pulse two years later

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On June 12, 2016 at 2:02 a.m., as a night of dancing was ending at the Pulse nightclub, a gunman started opening fire.

After several hours and a standoff, 49 people and the gunman were dead and dozens more were injured. Orlando, the LGBTQ community and the world were shaken to the core.

At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in United States history.

>> Read more trending news

In the two years since, the nightclub has not reopened. There's currently a temporary memorial at the site, with plans in the works for a permanent memorial by 2020.

The onePULSE Foundation will host its Annual Remembrance Ceremony at the nightclub Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Watch: WFTV remembers the 49 Pulse victims

The day's first tribute happened at 2:02 a.m, the exact moment the shooting started that day. A crowd gathered at the temporary memorial outside the nightclub.

The group gathered in a circle and recited the names of the 49 victims.

Starting at noon, 49 bells will ring across Orlando.

Orlando feels the pain of that night every day, but especially every 12th of June as the city and region remember the tragedy and pay tribute to the 49 innocent lives that were taken.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.