0 Panic! At the Disco announces new album and tour

Fresh off of a surprise show in Cleveland, Panic! At the Disco has announced a new tour and album.

Billboard reported that the album, called “Pray for the Wicked,” will be released June 22.

“After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA,” Panic! At the Disco lead singer Brendon Urie said in a statement. “I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years. ‘Pray For The Wicked’ is my thank you to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making album.”

“Pray for the Wicked” is available for pre-order. According to a news release, fans who pre-order the 11-track album will get a pre-sale code for early access to tickets. Pre-sale starts March 30 at 9 a.m. local time. General tickets go on sale March 30 at 12 p.m. local time. Singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko and rock band Arizona will be guests on some tour dates.

To coincide with the record, the pop-punk group is going on an arena tour in the U.S. starting July 11 and ending Aug. 15

Dates for the “Pray for the Wicked Tour” are below. More information on tickets, guests and dates can be found at the Panic! At the Disco official website.

July 11 - Minneapolis at Target Center

July 13 - Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

July 14 - Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

July 15 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

July 17 - Chicago at United Center

July 18 - Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

July 20 - Uniondale, New York, at NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum

July 21 - Baltimore, at Royal Farms Arena

July 22 - Toronto at Air Canada Centre

July 24 - New York at Madison Square Garden

July 25 - Boston at TD Garden

July 27 - Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

July 28 - Raleigh, North Carolina, at NC Arena

July 29 - Duluth, Georgia, at Infinite Energy Center

July 31 - Sunrise, Florida, at BB&T Center

Aug. 1 - Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

Aug. 3 - Houston at Toyota Center

Aug. 4 - Dallas at American Airlines Center

Aug. 5 - Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

Aug. 7 - Denver at Pepsi Center

Aug. 8 - Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 10 - Seattle at KeyArena

Aug. 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

Aug. 12 - Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

Aug. 14 - San Jose, California, at SAP Center

Aug. 15 - Los Angeles at STAPLES Center

Aug. 17 - Glendale, Arizona, Gila River Arena

Aug. 18 - Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

