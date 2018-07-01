Parasail accident: Woman injured after drifting in the wind for 45 terrifying minutes

SAN DIEGO - A woman was seriously injured after her parasail broke leaving her flailing in the air for 45 minutes before crashing into an airport.
Katie Malone was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with family celebrating her birthday June 8 when she went on what was supposed to be a 10-minute parasail ride, according to KSWB.
A storm came in and a cable connecting the parasail to the boat broke, when the vessel capsized, leaving Malone airborne. She crash-landed near an alligator, which left her alone, at the Puerto Vallarta airport.
“We’re beyond unhappy,” her brother Brendan Malone, 31, of Nashville, Tennessee, told People. “Those guys left the scene of the crime. They flipped the boat back over and put it back in the ocean and bailed while my sister was floating away.”
Malone suffered multiple injuries including a broken pelvis, skull and ribs. She was taken to a hospital in Mexico. Because of the severity of her injuries, she wasthen taken to a specialist in the United States.
She is recovering after having some surgeries but she will require more.
A GoFundMe account was started to help pay for medical costs.
