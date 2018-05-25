0 Parent's cellphone video appears to show school bus driver texting and driving

A parent who didn’t want to be identified sent WSB video that appears to show a DeKalb County school bus driver looking down at her phone while on the road.

The parent said he saw the driver texting while driving on I-20 in Georgia and started filming. He said he believes the driver’s actions were dangerous and irresponsible.

The video shows what appears to be a cell phone in the bus driver's hand while she steers the wheel with her right hand. A student is seated on the bus.

Katrecia Lo, another parent, told WSB she’s also seen a DeKalb County bus driver on the phone while behind the wheel.

“To know they’re picking up phones and texting while our kids are in their care is gut-wrenching,” Lo said.

“The DeKalb County School District is currently investigating what appears to be a bus driver using a phone while driving,” a statement from the district said. “This behavior is completely unacceptable. Not only is it illegal, it is not safe for other drivers, and it is a danger to the district’s staff and students. The safety of our students and staff is paramount to the DeKalb County School District.”

There is no word that the district has taken any disciplinary action against the driver. The parent who recorded the video hopes quick action is taken so something like this never happens again.

“No child should be in danger,” he said. “No child. That”s my first thought: the children.”

