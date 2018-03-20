0 Parents in Michigan turn in son to stop school shooting plot

PAW PAW, Mich. - A Michigan teenager who allegedly planned to attack his high school with guns and possibly Molotov cocktails and homemade bombs was turned in by his parents, and could be tried as an adult, WOOD reported.

The 15-year-old boy, who is not being named because he is a minor, allegedly told his stepfather on Sunday that he planned to shoot his classmates because he was being bullied at Paw Paw High School.

"He came to us and said that he’s been really upset and said that he’s been planning to do something bad," the boy's stepfather told WOOD. "It was a big shock."

The teen was arraigned Monday on eight charges, including two felony counts of larceny of firearms, two felony counts of possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, two felony counts of a felony firearm, a felony count of attempted manufacture of explosives, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a Molotov cocktail explosive device.

The teen’s parents said the boy had been bullied since moving into the school district last year. Bullies, “shoved him into lockers, punched him in the throat (and) knocked him down with no remorse,” the boy’s stepfather told WOOD.

The stepfather said the teen confessed his intentions Sunday, telling them he had stolen guns from his grandfather and planned to kill the students who had hurt him.

"He wanted to blow the school up on top of him," the stepfather told WOOD. "I was in shock. I just couldn’t believe it. ... We couldn't think at that point. How'd this even get to this point?"

The parents and the boy agreed to go to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

"He wanted to go. He knew that he needed help," the stepfather told WOOD. "He walked right into the lobby and was like, ‘This is what I’ve been planning on doing.' He said, 'This is where you can find everything.'"

"These parents did a good job and I hope the public sees that," Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott told WOOD.

Abbott said authorities found Molotov cocktails and materials to make pipe bombs in the teen’s home. They also found two guns and ammunition.

Paw Paw Public Schools called off Monday classes due to the threat.

PPPS will be closed on Monday, March 19, 2018, due to a threat. Staff and students are not to report. — Paw Paw HS (@MikeDahlinger) March 19, 2018

A decision on trying the teen as an adult will be made at a March 29 hearing.

"He asked for help. He's been asking for help," the boy’s stepfather told WOOD. "I'm really worried that he might be made an example of."

